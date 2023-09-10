Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian ‘empowered’ after life threatening emergency

Kourtney Kardashian just recently shared her feelings about being pregnant and feeling “empowered”.



The 44-year-old diva shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on her Instagram, captioning the post, “pregnancy is so empowering.”

The carousel included five candid shots, three in black and white and the other two in colours.

The diva can be seen sporting black leather trousers and a jacket, resting on a sofa, in two pictures staring into the camera with hands over her baby bump.

One of the two remaining snaps saw the star leaning back with her head, eyes closed, while the other hid her face with her dark-black locks. Kourtney Kardashian was recently rushed to the hospital in “Urgent Fetal Surgery”, after her husband Travis Barker had to leave his Blink-182 tour for the same emergency.

After having a successful surgery, the American socialite opened up on Instagram about the situation.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote in a post’s caption on Instagram.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She further wrote, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” the Kardashian concluded.