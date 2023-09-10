Queen Camilla praised for being King Charles' 'life, limb'

Queen Camilla was praised for her ability to keep King Charles' emotions in check

Queen Camilla was lauded for her unwavering support for King Charles in the first year of his monarchy.

Associate editor of Telegraph Camilla Tominey wrote about how King Charles leaned on the royal for support especially in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"Ever the King’s stalwart 'plus one', Camilla privately resolved to be his 'liege woman of life and limb', supporting him through that difficult and emotional first week," she wrote

Mentioning King Charles' habit of getting irate, Tominey wrote how Camilla had the 'unique' ability to gauge her husband's mood and give him the necessary comfort he needs.

"Her unique ability to soothe her husband’s occasional irascibility couldn’t have been more in evidence as he grappled with a leaky fountain pen during a book signing at Hillsborough Castle – after a similar stationery stand-off during the Accession Council," she elaborated.

Recalling the situation unfold: "'Oh God, I hate this pen,' exclaimed the tired and grief-stricken 74-year-old. 'I can’t bear this bloody thing... every stinking time,' he complained, handing it to Camilla who agreed: 'It’s going everywhere,' before wiping the ink from her own fingers."