Joe Jonas makes public appearance without wedding ring after divorce filing

Joe Jonas performed without his wedding ring on Friday night, just days after he filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner.



The Jonas Brothers singer took the stage in Las Vegas, alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and with a pair of black sequined pants, and his left hand was notably bare.

In fan-recorded video, Joe shakes hands with Kevin and Nick before the musical siblings take the stage.

The Jonases were seen hugging together onstage in fan-shot video, and Joe appeared animated when he withdrew from the embrace and observed the large audience.

“It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” Nick said as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Joe hasn't sported his wedding band since Wednesday's performance in Phoenix, Arizona, but he did at a show last weekend in Austin, Texas, just hours after reports that he had hired a divorce attorney.

Jonas and Turner announced their separation on Saturday, after four years of marriage. They have two daughters together, Willa, 3, and a second daughter, who was born in July.

The couple's divorce filing cited “irreconcilable differences.”

In a joint statement, Jonas and Turner said, “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain committed to raising our family together. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”