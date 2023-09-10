Pak vs India: Rain threatens Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma gestures in frustration after rain set in to disrupt the India-Pakistan clash during the Asia Cup 2023 Group stage on September 04, 2023. — AFP

As the world turns its eyes towards Colombo, Sri Lanka for the much-awaited Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan set to kick off in a matter of hours, rain threatens to play spoilsport once more.

According to the weather advisory issued by the Si Lankan Meteorological Department, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts."

The met department further shared that Colombo is likely to experience "several spells of showers" today.

This is the second time the two sides will go up against each other in the ongoing six-team continental tournament. During their match last week, rain washed away their game.



As per the latest weather report today, there is a 49% chance of rain at 1:30pm PST and will increase to 66% at around 2:30pm, which is the scheduled start time for the India vs Pakistan Super Fours game.

Rain prediction throughout the match on Sunday (today) will range from 49 to 69%. It is highly likely that today's match between India and Pakistan will be affected by rain just like their previous match in the group stage.

If, however, the clash is not completed today, it will continue from the point where it was suspended on September 11 (tomorrow) which has been designated as the Reserve Day for the high-octane clash.

But it is possible that the reserve day, too, will witness rain. According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected daily in Colombo till September 17.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday to begin their Super 4 campaign. If the remaining Super 4 matches are washed out, Pakistan will qualify for the final with four points.

In case of washouts, Sri Lanka and India will be tied on three points each, along with the same Net Run Rate, which is why a coin toss will be done to determine which team will play the final.

Bangladesh will only have two points, since they have already lost one game in the Super Four, in case of washouts, and thus will not be in the race for the final.

The trophy will be shared if the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on September 17.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 9 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - Pakistan vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)