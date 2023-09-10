Sabrina Carpenter pens loving note, shares rare glimpse into bestie Joey King’s wedding

Sabrina Carpenter could not help but gush over her bestie Joey King as she tied the knot with Steven Piet over last weekend.

The Clouds actress took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a rare glimpse of the nuptials, which was held at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain, which was followed by a fun-filled afterparty. The carousel of images shared onto IG showcased the two pals rocking out on the dancefloor.

The singer shared some sweet snaps of the happy newly-wedded couple among other silly poses with her pal. One photo also featured Carpenter cosying up with Taylor Zakhar Perez.

“my wife got married and i wept and wept. i felt so immensely lucky to be part of your special day @joeyking @stevenpiet i love you both dearly!!!! congrats on your love,” the Nonsense singer wrote alongside the carousel.

In the comments, The Kissing Booth actress, 24, played along with her bestie’s banter. “I can’t believe you didn’t stand up and object and proclaim your love for me,” King quipped. “Hurt and offended. You’ll be hearing from my lawyer.”

She then left another comment, expressing her affection, “But wait I seriously love you with all my stupid heart.”

Moreover, the actress could not help but share the sweet carousel onto her Instagram Story.

The musician, 24, also played a major role at the wedding ceremony singing a Swedish song, Tjugonde by Amason, as King walked down the aisle.

“I don’t know if I have the words to say what it means to me and Steven that Sabrina sang us down the aisle,” King told Vogue. “The song we chose was in Swedish… Sabrina does not speak Swedish… Sabrina must really love me.”