Emily Blunt and John Krasinski cherish family time at US Open

Emily Blunt takes a year off from acting to focus on motherhood.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had a delightful family outing at the US Open, and the couple was spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Friday.

Joining them for the sporting event were their two children, Hazel, aged 9, and Violet, aged 6.

During the intense on-court action, Emily Blunt appeared highly animated and engaged, often reacting to the thrilling moments with shouts of enthusiasm.

The children enjoyed their refreshments, and at one point, Violet, dressed in a charming blue floral print dress, climbed onto her dad's lap for a cuddle.

Hazel, the older sister, donned a baseball cap and engaged in conversations with her mom during breaks in the play.

This rare family appearance comes as Emily Blunt is taking a hiatus from her acting career, allowing her to spend quality time with her loved ones.

In July, the talented actress, known for her roles in films like The Devil Wears Prada, revealed her decision to take a year off from her career to prioritize her most important role: being a mother.