Amanda Holden unapologetic about revealing outfits amid controversy 

Amanda Holden silences critics with a befitting response amid racy outfits debate.



The Britain's Got Talent judge who is currently fronting new documentary Sex: A Bonkers History dismisses criticism of her daring fashion choices, stating, "If they want to talk about my attire, bring it on."

She highlights changing societal perspectives on the female form, underscoring that historical appreciation contrasts with modern prudishness. Holden faced 235 Ofcom complaints in 2020 for a plunging gown.

But speaking in a new interview with The Sun, Amanda explained: 'The Victorians, I think, were to blame — in their eyes, everything became more sexualised than it was meant to be.'

She continued: 'It’s crazy that when you think of the hoo-ha around some of my outfits now, we’re still there. It’s absolutely ridiculous that it’s still going on in an era when we really think that we are ahead of the game.

'But as I always say when we talk about Britain’s Got Talent, I’m 52 — if they want to still talk about my t*ts then bring it on!'