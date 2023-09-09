Kelly Osbourne confesses she 'went little too far' to 'lose all baby weight'

Kelly Osbourne is discussing her post-baby weight loss by discussing how she felt after welcoming her first kid, Sidney, in 2022 with Slipknot singer Sid Wilson.

Osbourne received accolades from host Scheana Shay for her appearance as a guest on the podcast Scheananigans. After having the baby, Osbourne said she was "on a mission to lose all [my] baby weight."

But the 38-year-old reality personality claimed that she continued to strive to lose weight.

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it. 'And then went a little too far."

Osbourne admits to keeping a low profile during her pregnancy, saying that she "hid for nine months" to avoid any unfavourable comments. However, in recent months, she has shown off her post-baby physique.

Osbourne uploaded images of her sonogram that only revealed her face, which led a critic to question why. Osbourne reiterated that she didn't want to put up with remarks about her weight.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Osbourne brought up the rumours that she got Botox and addressed them.

"Now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost some weight," Osbourne told the outlet. She explained that her facial structure had changed due to losing 85 pounds.

Osbourne has previously been outspoken about her weight loss despite rumours about her appearance. She freely addressed her gastric sleeve surgery in 2020, highlighting the fact that there is no one "right way" to lose weight.

"The road to happiness is different for everybody. I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination,” Osbourne stated in an interview on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.