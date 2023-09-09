Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are PLANNED couple: Decoding Kardashian dating playbook

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, have just taken the dating playbook to a whole new level.



Insiders spilled the beans to tabloids, hinting at a relationship in the making but keeping it oh-so-mysterious.

InStyle magazine recently outlined the seven steps to successfully dating a Kardashian, and it seems Chalamet and Jenner have already ticked off several boxes.

Playbook starts with 'Deny, Deny, Deny,' an approach that involves a worldwide social media blitz and cryptic anonymous statements to tabloids.

The 'Tabloid Tease' step follows, with stars dropping hints about the relationship without outright confirming or denying it.

While Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took the plunge into 'Instagram Official' territory, Chalamet and Jenner have stayed in the 'Public Displays of Affection' phase.

Memes have circulated with captions like, "Kylie doesn't have anything to offer Timothée on an intellectual level." Now deleted British Vogue article labeled their rumored relationship as 'just shy of believable' and pointed out perceived incompatibilities.

The mystery surrounding their choice to attend a Beyoncé event over the weekend has left fans speculating.

Was it Chalamet, perhaps a hidden member of the BeyHive, who suggested the outing? Or did Kylie Jenner play a hand in this musical rendezvous?

Have Chalamet and Jenner's worlds collided to the point where he's met her children, and has she lent her expertise to help him perfect his Bob Dylan voice, a skill required for an upcoming role?

Life & Style magazine stirred the pot when an unidentified source claimed that Chalamet had initiated the breakup, citing their busy schedules as the reason.

Jenner, on the other hand, was said to be suggesting that their romance had naturally fizzled due to their respective commitments.

Enter TMZ, renowned for getting to the bottom of celebrity drama. After reaching out to sources "close to the couple," TMZ set the record straight, reporting, "Our sources say everything is cool between the two.

They're still an item, and any reports that say otherwise are false."



