Lady Gaga and ex-boyfriend Michael Polansky's night out in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga and ex-boyfriend Michael Polansky in Las Vegas, sparking romance rumors.

Lady Gaga made headlines this week when she was spotted enjoying a night out in Las Vegas, accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Michael Polansky and a group of friends.

This unexpected reunion has sparked a flurry of rumors about a possible rekindling of their romance.

Lady Gaga who recently promoted her Haus Labs concealer, sported a dark Adidas track jacket with white accents and styled her bleach blonde hair in a neat bun positioned near the top of her head.

Gaga and Polansky had parted ways earlier this year, concluding their three-year relationship with what was reported as an amicable breakup.

Despite going their separate ways romantically, they managed to maintain a friendship.

However, last month marked the first time they were seen together in over a year, reigniting speculation that their romance might be on the verge of a revival.

The former couple's romantic journey began with initial speculations around New Year's Eve in 2019, and they eventually made their relationship Instagram official in early 2020.

According to OK Magazine, the relationship seemed to have "hit a wall" and naturally reached its conclusion, signaling the end of this chapter in their lives.