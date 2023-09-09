Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split shakes up Elvis impersonator, 'were very in love'

Elvis impersonator reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce.

Jesse Garron, the Elvis impersonator who officiated Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding, expressed his deep sadness upon learning about the couple's impending divorce.

Joe filed for divorce earlier this week, citing the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and disclosing their intention to share custody of their two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and a one-year-old daughter referred to as 'DJ' in court documents.

Dressed in his iconic Elvis Presley costume, Jesse Garron shared his sentiments with TMZ regarding the couple's split.

He recalled the time of their wedding, stating that Joe and Sophie were "very in love" and exhibited a dynamic with each other.

He expressed his deep sorrow and distress, stating, "I'm just heartbroken and sad and just distraught over this whole thing."

He went on to share his perspective, noting, "It seemed like they were in love, and they had dated, I think, longer than they were married, so I figured these guys gotta know each other pretty well."



Garron also revealed that he had hoped to attend a Jonas Brothers concert to present Joe with a sentimental memento – the wrapper from the Ring Pop that substituted for a traditional ring during their spontaneous late-night wedding on May Day 2019.