Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis defends Danny Masterson’s character

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis supported Danny Masterson’s character in letters written to the court before his sentencing, defending his character and explaining what good he brought into their lives.



Each of Masterson's That '70s Show co-stars wrote a letter outlining the disgraced actor's "positive influence" on their lives in an effort to persuade Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo to take their letters into account when imposing the 30-year sentence that he would later receive on Thursday.



“As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me. He’s an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being,” Kutcher praised, calling Masterson a “role model” for him.

“I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny,” the Just Married alum added.

Kutcher also said that Masterson always “made it clear” that anytime “we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs,” they will not be a “good person to be friends with.”

In his letter's concluding paragraph, Kutcher, 45, claimed that he did not think Masterson, 47, "is an ongoing harm to society" and that the fact that the Men at Work star's 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, is being raised without her father is a "tertiary injustice in and of itself."

Kunis didn’t stay behind and called Masterson an “amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me.”

“His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally,” The 40-year-old Friends With Benefits actress shared her husband's thoughts about Masterson keeping her drug-free in her letter.

She also said that “Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him.”

“He demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation, be it within the entertainment industry or in our personal lives,” she added.