Demi Lovato Signs Brandon Creed for Management ahead of ‘Revamped’

Demi Lovato has a new management for herself.



Demi Lovato's agent reported that the singer has joined Brandon Creed's Good World Management, as per Variety.

Hits broke the story first; “Lovato severed relations with Scooter Braun, her former manager”, earlier this year.

The announcement comes one week before Lovato's next album, Revamped, which features rock versions of some of her best singles from her early career.

The highly rock-leaning Holy Fvck, her most recent album, reached its highest point at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them,” Lovato said in a press release about her upcoming new album.

She further added, “Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

A new, revved-up version of 2017's Sorry Not Sorry featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and brand-new production by Warren 'Oak' Felder, Keith 'Ten4" Sorrells, and Alex Nice came before Revamped.

The original version was released six years ago as the lead single from Demi's sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me.

Other artists on Revamped besides Slash include the Maine, Nita Strauss, and the Used.