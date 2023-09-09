Jennifer Lopez fashions ‘chic’ look at NYFW Coach show

Jennifer Lopez was shockingly spotted in a “coat and boats” look on one of the hottest days of summer in NYC.



Jennifer Lopez turned the heat up on already the hottest day of summer in New York City wearing knee-high snakeskin boots and a fringed jacket during the Coach design show on Thursday.

Between Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful, who is leaving his position to become a worldwide creative and cultural consultant, Lopez, 54, occupied a front-row seat.

Despite the record-breaking New York City heat, the Waiting for Tonight singer, who has been Coach's worldwide ambassador since 2019, gave the brand strong representation in the oversized suede jacket and boots.

Lopez accessorized the pantless look with sunglasses and a silver bag from the company.

In April, Lopez starred in a Mother's Day advertisement for Coach, endorsing the Tabby shoulder bag that has gone viral.

The actress from Mother posted a video of herself enjoying the fashion show on Instagram with the description, "Meta moment... lol... COACH NYFW," tagging Stuart Vevers, Vogue, and Wintour.

While some fans were only curious about the star’s husband Ben Affleck’s whereabouts, asking in the comment section, “Can someone tell me where is ben?”, others were only loving her fashion sense.



The JLo fans rushed to appreciate the “On The Floor” singer's unique and daring look, with one fan commenting, “Fashion Icon” with a fire emoji, while another added, “This look is everything!! Stunning.”