Joe Jonas’ on-stage embrace with Jonas Brothers to gain sympathy after divorce? Expert weighs in

Joe Jonas has recently been making headlines for his on-stage show with other two Jonas Brothers after divorce with Sophie Turner.



On Wednesday, Joe took to the stage with his Jonas Brothers band members and in the middle of the performance, all three brothers embraced each other prior to their song, Celebrate!

Reflecting on the brothers’ affection, Body language expert Judi James reckoned that it might be a way to gain sympathy from the crowd following his divorce.

“This super-symbolic greeting ritual might be odd when you remember they are brothers who probably arrived together in the same tour bus, but it clearly provides a nice little signal of sibling support that ramps up the sympathy from the crowd by creating a touching-looking moment,” said the expert while speaking to Metro.co.uk.

Judi explained, “Most teams have their team-talk and group hug before they appear in public and most performing brothers would have met together off-stage first, even if it’s only to tune guitars or share a non-party-animal cup of tea.”

“But the Jonas Brothers decide to look as though they’re seeing each other for the first time that night, walking into a centre spot with one hiking his pants while another stretches his right hand out to instigate the hand slapping-fest before they climax with the group hug,” pointed out expert.

Judi added, “This pile-on hug looks like a gesture of support, with Joe actually being the one to signal to break with three pats on his sibling’s shoulders. Then it’s back to being rock gods again as Joe’s knee snaps up and they go into their number.”