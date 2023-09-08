Kylie Minogue spills why she never considers taking a long hiatus from music

Kylie Minogue has recently spilled why she never considers about taking a long break from her music.



In a new interview with The Rolling Stone UK, Kylie discussed about her new music release, Tension, the second single from her upcoming album of the same name.

When asked about her taking a hiatus from her career, the Neighbours star said, “Sometimes [a long break] crosses my mind, but it’s fairly fleeting.”

Reflecting on her hit track, Padam Padam, Kylie remarked, “There’s a song that hasn’t been written yet. Padam Padam didn’t exist a year ago.”

“I guess the ultimate seduction or challenge is to create that three and a half minutes of transformative magic,” remarked the 55-year-old.

Kylie continued, “You want to try and keep getting that high [of] affecting someone positively.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie addressed keeping her family life private over the years in the industry.

“It wasn’t a decision [to stay private],” she admitted.

Kylie mentioned, “It was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you.”

Meanwhile, Kylie also talked about performing the Legends Slot at Glastonbury Festival back in 2019.

“It is a huge deal,” she told the outlet.

The singer explained, “I don’t know that everyone knows the extent of what it’s taken for me to keep doing this.”

“That respect is there. It’s taken its good old time. I feel a lot more peaceful than I did a while ago. It doesn’t change my drive and determination,” she added.