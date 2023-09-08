Danny Masterson’s lawyers believe ‘Jury’ got lawsuit ‘wrong’

Danny Masterson has still hope until his lawyers believe that the conviction is not in accordance with the evidence.



The defence team for Danny Masterson plans to challenge the 30-year sentence he received after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Following Masterson's hearing on Thursday, September 7, attorney Shawn Holley addressed the media and said that "a top team of appellate lawyers" discovered "a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues" in the trial transcripts.

Holley claimed that “the errors which occurred in this case are substantial and unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence,” as per Deadline.

“And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here.”

According to Holley, who is part of a team of "the best and the brightest" appeal attorneys, her client "did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted," and they "are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

Three years after being initially accused of sexual assault by several women, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or terror in June 2020.

Shortly after his detention, he was freed from custody on a $3.3 million bail, and a hearing to finalize the deal was scheduled for September 2020.

Before pleading not guilty to all counts in January 2021, the actor, widely remembered for his performance on That '70s Show, vehemently rejected the accusations.

In May, a judge ordered Masterson to stand trial, and all three of his accusers testified during the preliminary hearing.