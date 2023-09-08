Kate Middleton's Heartfelt Tribute: Cherishing Queen Elizabeth's Legacy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have paid heart-touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

Kate Middleton donned Queen's earrings, once part of Her Majesty's collection, as she joined her husband Prince William in a private service at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire.

The couple travelled by helicopter for the short service, which saw Kate poignantly place a floral tribute of white roses in front of a framed photograph of the Queen.

Afterward, outside the cathedral, Kate engaged with local flying instructor Patricia Mawuli Porter OBE, who shared heartwarming stories of the Queen's kindness.

The Princess responded, saying, 'We all have wonderful memories of her, we have to hold on to them, cherish them.'



Kate and William's visit to the historic cathedral in South West Wales coincides precisely with the one-year anniversary of the passing of the nation's longest-reigning monarch at Balmoral, where she was 96 years old.