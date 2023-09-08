Meghan Markle to team up with Kim Kardashian for bombshell comeback

Meghan Markle has decided on using Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner as her ‘secret weapon’ after she was left deeply touched their kind behaviour towards her mother Doria Ragland.
According to Heat Magazine, a source claimed that Meghan was touched by the Kardashian Jenner clan’ kindness which she felt mirrored her own struggles of being misjudged by the media.
Amid plans for a social media comeback, Doria had rubbed shoulders with Kim and Kris at The Is About Humanity’s fifth annual event and even posed for a photo that went viral.
"It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she's felt for a while now - that the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been."
The source elaborated that Meghan was looking into getting to know the famous family and make the most of their star power as she planned for her return.
"[Meghan feels there's] no harm teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them."
