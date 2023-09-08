Prince Harry reveals why Meghan Markle was 'upset' over UK trip

File Footage

Prince Harry revealed that Meghan Markle was 'very upset' that she could not accompany her husband to UK for the WellChild Awards.



According to Mirror, the Duke of Sussex spoke to the relatives of Ruky Anighoro and said that the former Suits actress wished to be by Prince Harry’s side as he delivered a speech for to ill children and spectators but has a 'busy week' ahead of them which prevented her from coming.

Prince Harry's presence in the UK was short-lived as hours later he will jet off to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games, where Meghan will join him.

At the event, Ruky was given the Special Recognition award for managing his school life while getting multiple surgeries for brittle bone disease.

The royal praised the teen for his "serious talent" and addressed the families of children while saying: "As a father of two, and three dogs so basically five souls, I'm acutely aware of the many joys and challenges that come with parenting."

"And that's with kids who aren't facing health challenges. So to the parents and carers in this room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect.

"The level of support and responsibility you share daily is unrivalled and without fail.

"You deserve all the assistance you need, whether it's training, enough skilled carers to help shoulder the increasing demand of 24/7 care routines, or simply providing time and space for you to take a break once in a while.

"You are proof that not all super heroes wear capes."