King Charles and Camilla attend service held in honour of late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Crathie Kirk to attend a small service held in honour of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth’s first anniversary on Friday, September 8.

The King arrived dressed in a red tartan kilt, alongside his wife Camilla, who donned a blue day dress and cardigan. The couple had taken a short journey from their Balmoral Estate to the Scottish church.

The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family including late Queen's niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon; and their children Samuel and Arthur Chatto.

The royal couple’s attendance at the Balmoral service came as Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Wales for a service at St Davids Cathedral, which the late Queen visited several times.

The death anniversary of the late matriarch also doubles as the Day of Ascension of King Charles III. Reportedly, he is meant to observe the day in private reflection on the sombre occasion.



Moreover, Charles also marked one year of his mother's death with a loving tribute on social media.

Charles shared a voice note in remembrance of his late mother, which played over a portrait a young Elizabeth in her ceremonial robes.



“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” the monarch could be heard saying.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

The late matriarch had been the longest reigning monarch in the British history. She died peacefully at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.