Grammy CEO Harvey Mason rubs off theories about Drake, The Weeknd’ AI songs eligibility

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. calls it an “inaccurate information” about Drake and The Weeknd’s AI song, Heart on My Sleeve, is being submitted for consideration for next year’s Grammy Awards.

The anonymous producer of AI tracks using computer-generated vocals from musicians like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and others, known only as Ghostwriter, reportedly submitted his popular AI track Heart on My Sleeve for Grammy nomination on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

The song which uses AI vocals to imitate Drake and The Weeknd’s vocals was uploaded to music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music on April 4, but was soon faced copyright infringement by Universal Music Group and taken down immediately.

The Ghostwriter team claimed in the Times article that Heart on My Sleeve had been nominated for Grammy awards in the categories of best rap song and song of the year for the 2024 ceremony. The winners of those two categories get awards from the winning song's writers.

“As far as the creative side, it’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human,” Mason said of the eligibility of Heart on My Sleeve in an interview with Times.

Mason's response increased the complication and sparked a backlash on social media. The CEO of the Recording Academy made an effort to explain the eligibility requirements on Thursday by sharing a little video on his Instagram.

“I’m sorry, but I have to clear up some of this bad and really inaccurate information that’s starting to float around,” Mason said. “This version of “Heart on My Sleeve” using the AI voice modeling, that sounds like Drake and The Weeknd, it’s not eligible for Grammy consideration.”

“Let me be extra, extra clear, even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained, the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists and the song is not commercially available and because of that, it’s not eligible,” Mason continued.

He added, “I take this [AI] stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving, really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators period.”