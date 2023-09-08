Kate Middleton being used by King Charles to survive

File Footage





King Charles has been called out in his approach to handle the monarchy a year after taking on the reigns.

In a comment piece for Emily Ferguson for Express, she noted that King Charles was less welcomed by the public in comparison to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The lack of support from younger people is significant, as in 2012 almost three-quarters of 18 to 24-year-olds backed the monarchy. These are figures that must surely concern the Palace," she wrote.



"The King’s approach however appears to be to roll out the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are two of the most popular members of the Royal Family owing to their ability to keep the Firm relevant and grounded."

Noting a decline in the monarch’s popularity, the commentator said that King Charles heavy reliance on the Prince and Princess of Wales was not a positive sign and was advised on working on his own popularity.

"Kate is the one with all the draw, whenever she’s out her pictures go on the frontpage and people flock to catch a glimpse of her."

"Whereas when the King and Queen step out the visit, no matter how important or pressing, rarely makes waves.

"However, his approach cannot simply be to rely on the pull power of the Waleses to get him through - he needs to work on his own appeal and relationship with the people."