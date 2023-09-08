Jimmy Fallon comes forward with sincere apology after ‘toxic workplace’ claims

According to reports, Jimmy Fallon has apologised to his crew after several former and current employees said he had created a "toxic" work atmosphere at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show has allegedly been a toxic workplace for years because of Fallon's "erratic behavior," according to an article by Rolling Stone that was published on Thursday morning. As per the source alleging claims, it spoke with two current and fourteen former workers.

The article said that Fallon and Chris Miller, the talk showrunner, addressed the current allegations during a Zoom chat with staff members hours after the exposé went public.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends,” Fallon said during the meeting. “I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” He also said he never intended to “create that type of atmosphere” on The Tonight Show.

“I want this show to be fun,” he said. “It should be inclusive for everybody.”

However, the staffers share that Fallon’s apology “felt pretty earnest.”

Following Rolling Stone’s piece regarding the Tonight Show, NBC told People magazine in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”