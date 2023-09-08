Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones clash with corporate giants in 'The Burial'

Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial' trailer.

Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the The Burial, take on a formidable multi-million dollar corporation.

The latest trailer for the forthcoming Prime film provides a glimpse into the intense courtroom battle led by Foxx, who plays Willie Gary, a lawyer embroiled in a legal dispute on behalf of Jeremiah O'Keefe, portrayed by Jones.

The Burial is inspired by a true story and revolves around a financially troubled funeral home owner, Jeremiah O'Keefe, who decides to take legal action against a rival businessman over a deal sealed with a handshake that went awry.

In a bid to resolve the matter, O'Keefe recruits the services of the flamboyant attorney Willie Gary.

During the course of the legal proceedings, Willie successfully secures a monumental victory for O'Keefe, as the jury awards him a staggering $500 million.



In a heated moment, an impassioned Jeremiah expresses his determination, stating, "Tried to bully me out of business and I don't think I should be expected to stand for it."

Jeremiah's path to justice leads him to Willie, a lawyer known for his distinctive touch, including his own custom airplane, the "Wings of Justice."

This film marks Jamie Foxx's return to acting following a period of undisclosed health concerns.

Sources close to the actor have revealed that he is actively involved in the development of nine different film projects, signifying his resurgence in the entertainment industry.