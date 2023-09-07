WATCH: Jamie Foxx features in ‘The Burial’ trailer with Tommy Lee Jones

File Footage

Jamie Foxx is there to win a case for Tommy Lee Jones in The Burial's first trailer.



The most recent trailer for The Burial on Prime Video and other platforms features Jamie Foxx dressed to the nines.

The courtroom comedy, which also features Alan Ruck, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.

The film The Burial is an adaptation of the same-titled 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

It follows the tale of personal injury attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx), who is on a quest to support funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Jones) in his legal battle with Loewen Funeral Company over a contract disagreement.

With Gary's assistance, O'Keefe plans to sue Raymond Loewen's (Bill Camp) business, and viewers delve into the murky corners and dishonest practices of the funeral business while getting a glimpse of Gary's ambitious and unconventional past.

Being confident about Foxx’s casting, film director Maggie Betts told People that “Jamie had the talent, charisma and range to bring this complex and multi-faceted persona to the screen,” adding that “the real Willie Gary has a huge, larger-than-life personality.”

Betts called Foxx the “perfect match for the role” as he “brought so much more humanity and vulnerability to the character” than she could have “ever expected.”

Betts further claimed that the film will “leave audiences laughing, cheering and feeling deeply”, adding that it is “triumphant and inspiring”.

After its TIFF premiere, The Burial opens in a few theatres on October 6 and then debuts on Prime Video on October 13.