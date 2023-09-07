Stephen King explains why his wife threatened him for ‘divorce’

Stephen King has recently explained why his wife threatened him for “divorce” while writing time travel novel.



In a new interview with The Rolling Stone, the Horror author revealed that his obsession with the Lou Bega’s track, Mambo No.5. caused him a “divorce”.

“I played that a lot. I had the dance mix. I loved those extended play things, and I played both sides of it,” stated King.

The Half Dark author continued, “And one of them was just total instrumental.”

“And I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to leave you’,” remarked King.

The author added that he was writing his acclaimed novel, 11/22/63, which was published in 2011 when he binged on the hit song.

Earlier in a 2009 op-ed for Entertainment Weekly, King talked about the catchy songs that scored high on the “this-makes-me-crazy meter” after he asked internet users to email him “their most dreaded earworms”.

Elsewhere in the interview, King shared that nowadays he doesn’t listen to music while writing.

“I think it’s because I’ve slowed down a little bit, or the thought process is not as limber as it was when I was say 30, 35, that sort of thing. But I still do listen to it when I polish, when I rewrite, and I listen to a lot of loud rock & roll,” added the author.