Prince Harry ‘will not meet’ King Charles, William during UK visit

Prince Harry is flying home to the UK on Thursday night, but has no plans of meeting his father King Charles and brother Prince William despite all three being in the same place for the poignant first death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier this week, a source was quoted by OK! Magazine saying that the Duke of Sussex’s ‘whistle-stop’ trip to London for the WellChild Awards will not last more than 48 hours as his Invictus Games will commence in Germany on Saturday, September 9.

Sharing how the royal family’s dynamic with Harry “remains firmly rooted at rock bottom" after Harry’s explosive revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare, an insider said that a royal reconciliation is not on the cards.

“While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen's memory, things are a long way off,” the royal source said.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time that Prince Harry was seen in the same vicinity as King Charles and Prince William was at his father’s landmark Coronation on May 6 earlier this year.