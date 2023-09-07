Sophie Turner’s ‘happy and relaxed’ during outings amid Joe Jonas divorce

File Footage

Sophie Turner seems unbothered from her divorce with Joe Jonas and continues to have fun.



The Game of Thrones star was seen partying "without a care in the world" at DropShot pub in Digbeth, Birmingham, according to the manager.

“She was great company and a really good laugh,” Herzog Stephenson revealed to The Daily Mail. “You would never have thought that she was going through a divorce.

Calling the divorce news a “shock” when it made headlines, the manager added, “She never once spoke about her husband or kids and never mentioned anything about getting divorced.”

However, he also said that it “made sense because it was obvious when I was with Sophie that she wanted to return to her days of partying. I sensed that she was missing those times.”

Sophie’s partying allegedly contributed to the 27-year-old’s split from Joe, according to a report by TMZ.

Days before the singer announced her intention to divorce her husband in Miami, a deleted video of the Game of Thrones actor drinking with buddies at DropShot went viral.

“Just me and my new mate @sophiet out for a few bevvies,” Stephenson captioned the Instagram post.

“Soph stopped by my spot to test out my punch machine. Said I made her the best #mojito ever so I’ll take that.”