What makes Amanda Holden so emotional?

Amanda Holden was overcome with emotion on Thursday morning as she bade farewell to her youngest daughter, Hollie, 11, who was heading back to school after the lengthy summer break.

The 52-year-old judge from Britain's Got Talent recreated a heartwarming throwback snapshot of Hollie, complete with her school uniform and their cherished dog Rudie. In the picture, Hollie beamed at the camera, showcasing a striking resemblance to her mother.

Amanda wrote: 'Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little HRH all grown up.

'We couldn't be prouder of her. Smart, sassy and funny. The most loving girl. Let's do this Hollie'.

A host of Amanda's celebrity friend's took to the comment section and couldn't believe how past time has gone.

Kate Thornton wrote: 'She's so grown up!' Lisa Faulkner chimed: 'OMG where does the time go?!!'

Amanda is also a proud mum to Lexi, 17. The teenager signed with Kate Moss' modelling agency, Storm last year.

Amanda previously told MailOnline: 'She's been taken on by Storm. She's 17 but I think when she's 18 we'll start looking for her to be in that field.'