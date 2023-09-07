Penn Badgley explains filming 'Gossip Girl' wedding scene with ex-Blake Lively

Penn Badgley during his Podcrushed SiriusXM podcast on Wednesday, was heard discussing an iconic wedding scene from the original CW Gossip Girl series finale. Naturally, the conversation turned to his real-life ex-girlfriend Blake Lively.



The cohosts of Badgley, who portrayed Dan Humphrey in the show, questioned him about whether it was awkward to film the sequence because the two had already split up off-camera.

“I sure don’t think it was awkward for anybody,” Badgley said of filming that scene, adding, “From my memory, I’m pretty sure we were exes for nearly half of the entire run of the series.”

In the 2012 series finale episode, the wedding scene took place when Lively's character Serena Van Der Woodsen married Humphrey, affectionately known as "lonely boy" during the run and revealed to be Gossip Girl in the conclusion.

“We always were very professional,” Badgley said in the podcast. “We had to do all kinds of nutso stuff” – including having a fake marriage. “In my memory, there was not one bit of strangeness, it wasn’t even a thing.”

While they both appeared in the show, Badgley claims that his real-life romance with Lively lasted for two years. While Badgely is now wed to singer and actress Domino Kirke, Lively is now wed to actor Ryan Reynolds.

Beginning in 2007, Gossip Girl ran for six seasons before ending in 2012. It portrayed the privileged lives of teenagers on Manhattan's Upper East Side and was based on Cecily von Ziegesar's book series of the same name.

“Everything in that show was about relationships of some form, so I feel like all of us had been in every configuration imaginable,” Badgley said on Wednesday, adding that “the finale in a lot of ways felt a little bit to me, after such a long time, it felt like it was almost an afterthought.”