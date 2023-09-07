A Mother's Brave Story: Kourtney Kardashian reveals terrifying pregnancy scare

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing a candid revelation about a frightening incident during her pregnancy.

The 44-year-old Lemme founder and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, both took to social media on Wednesday to discuss a recent "medical emergency," which has since been confirmed as a pregnancy complication.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined, the expectant mom wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.

The drummer also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well."

"I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he concluded.

The couple's news came after Blink-182 announced early Friday that they were postponing their European tour dates after Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”



