Leonardo DiCaprio spotted getting ‘intimate’ with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly found a new beau and was spotted locking lips with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti at a late-night party in a club in Ibiza, Spain.



The 48-year-old Titanic star, whose back is against the club's wall, is seen getting intimate with the 25-year-old model at about 4:30 a.m. on August 9 in a video reported by Page Six.

DiCaprio was dressed subtly in his customary black baseball cap and black T-shirt combo.

For her part, Ceretti had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and was dressed in a glittering one-shoulder blouse that sparkled in the LED lighting of the club.

While EDM music blared all around them, the couple briefly enjoyed a private moment.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor and the Italian beauty, who attractively danced on him, is shown before the camera pans back to the crowd.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor spent a day on a yacht in Formentera, Spain, with two other female friends just hours before the PDA-filled outing at the disco.

On August 9, he was pictured sailing in the Mediterranean Sea with Arabella Chi of Love Island and another female friend. They were all decked out in similar animal-print swimwear.

Edward Enninful, editor of British Vogue, and his old friend Tobey Maguire were also on board the yacht.

Although it's unknown how DiCaprio and Ceretti connected initially, they were first spotted hanging out together a few weeks after the Don't Look Up actor's adventures in Spain.

DiCaprio's most recent relationship lasted four years, and it was with Camila Morrone.

On and off, he was also romantically linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, although their relationship was just reported as a passing fling.