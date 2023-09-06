Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Couple issues official statement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have finally broken their silence after releasing a joint statement on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the former couple confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a “united decision” to “mutually end their marriage”.

In the statement, they said, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they added.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie, who tied the knot in 2019, have reportedly turned off their comments section.

Earlier, Joe shared that he has officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie on Tuesday with documents stating that their relationship is “irretrievably broken”.



The statement came after a friend close to Sophie told MailOnline, “Sophie feels trapped in her marriage to Joe Jonas and regretted missing out on her youthful, carefree years after tying the knot with him and having two children at a young age.”

The Game of Thrones star’s confidante also disclosed that the “couple began having problems last Christmas and that she separated from him at the start of this summer”, while the actress spent the following months in the UK.