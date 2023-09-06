BTS member Jungkook 'thrilled' to headline at Global Citizen Festival

K-pop star Jungkook joins the Global Music Festival’s lineup as a co-headliner

The Global Citizen Festival, on Wednesday, announced that Jungkook of BTS member Jungkook has been added to the music festival’s 2023 lineup as a co-headliner.

The K-pop singer will make his solo debut at the festival which will take place in New York City’s iconic Central Park on September, 23.

The 26-year-old vocalist joins fellow headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, Conan Gray and more.

In a press release, the BTS star expressed his gratitude to be a part of the festival which aims to call on world leaders to address alarming issues such as the climate crisis and poverty along with equity for women and girls.

The statement reads, "I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park."

The free-ticketed event will also feature several international advocates and celebrities.

The list of renowned figures includes Busy Philipps, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, and Sophia Bush.