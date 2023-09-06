Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding card surfaces online

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are in the headlines as the couple will reportedly tie the knot at the end of September.
As per the latest reports shared by Pinkvilla, the enchanting wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24 in Udaipur.
Later, the wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on 30th September.
The wedding reception invite reads, "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh."
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.
Apart from close family members and friends, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ famous cousin-artist Priyanka Chopra-Jonas also attended the happy ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.
