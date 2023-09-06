Ethan Hawke breaks silence on ‘flirting’ with Rihanna: Watch

Ethan Hawke has recently broken silence on his awkward encounter with the pop icon Rihanna at the NBA All-Star game back in 2015.



In an exclusive interview with Variety, Ethan and his daughter Maya Hawke talked about his playful flirting skills with the popular singer at the time.

Ethan revealed that he was trying to flirt with Rihanna while attending the basketball game with his then 13-year-old son, Levon Hawke but he failed in his attempt.

“I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” said the actor-director.

Maya chimed in and remarked, “Trying to.”

“Trying to flirt,” confessed Ethan, adding, “So that's been to the family shame, so you're really touching a nerve.”

Maya corrected, “No, it's family pride.”

Later, when Ethan and May, who are currently busy promoting their new project Wildcat, were questioned that would they attend a Rihanna or a Lady Gaga concert.

To this, Maya replied, “My dad would choose Rihanna,” however, Ethan mentioned that he would go to both singers’ shows.

“I have been to a Lady Gaga concert and I haven't been to a RiRi concert… I took you to Lady Gaga,” he said to Maya.

Maya agreed that he did but after a long pause, she corrected herself. “No you didn't!”

Ethan recalled, “Oh no, we went to see Madonna, and we [were] sitting next to Lady Gaga.

Maya disclosed, “We did have an amazing year where we went to Madonna, Taylor [Swift], and Adele, and it was a highly educational, very motivational year for me.

“It was some very good fathering. Well, we gotta go see Rihanna next,” she added.