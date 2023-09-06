Joe Jonas blind item: Singer’s infidelity emerges amid Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years on Tuesday in Miami, citing that the “marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” via Today.

While the two have no officially commented on the break up, speculations emerged that the musician cheated on the Game of Thrones alum, citing a blind item that alludes to infidelity.

Per a TikTok account CelebriTea Blinds, a tipster wrote in “Desperately trying to sell your house and taking way below asking is one thing.”

The insider continued that when “the alliterate married boy bander starts taking interest in a 20 year old model/fan” and it isn’t just for a ‘three-way relationship’, then “you have to start telling yourself the marriage is over.”

Moreover, another blind item from July stated that the “boy bander” has tried to have “a three-way relationship with his significant other and another woman” several times.

Fans have expressed on reddit that the musician, 34, is starting a smear campaign against the actress, 27, as he’s ‘desperately trying to play the victim,’



“What is he trying to get ahead of by having a multi-part divorce announcement that smears Sophie? At a minimum cheating on his part, right?” one fan wrote.

“This is truly ridiculous. I doubt she even has a PR person to battle these claims,” another said in Turner’s defence. “Why the f--k is he litigating this is in the press? (I know why but it’s so unnecessary.) At this point I think cheating on his end will come out. And he’s getting in front of the story. And I am not one who always goes to cheating. Before I believed he was just angry that she dared work.”

Another opined, “That many ‘leaks’ from his team. Feel this is only the beginning and it’s about to get worse. You would think if he truly cared about the kids, he would keep it off the media.”