Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding date revealed: Deets inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi

The wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly begin on September 17 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

As per reports by Hindustan Times, the wedding and other functions will be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

"Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24," reported the source.

Talking about the arrangements and security plan, the source further added, "As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan."



Recently, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress also turned entrepreneur and collaborated with a luxury Indian jewellery brand before her wedding.

The bride-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, "For many years now, I have wanted to become an entrepreneur. And I'm so happy to see that this year is fulfilling my dreams. I'm so excited to announce my next venture with Tritiyaa Jewellery".

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The actress’ internationally acclaimed cousin-artist Priyanka Chopra-Jonas also attended the happy ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.

