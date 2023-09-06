Joe Jonas' unhappy bid to 'salvage' marriage with Sophie Turner before divorce

"Joe Jonas tried to 'salvage' marriage with Sophie Turner before divorce filing.

Joe Jonas went to great lengths to try and salvage his marriage with Sophie Turner before ultimately filing for divorce.

According to the insider, Joe never wanted to break up his family, but he felt compelled to take what he believed was the best course of action for their daughters.



The source sheds light on the relationship's decline, stating that it wasn't a sudden breaking point but rather a culmination of ongoing issues throughout the year.

“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage,” the source revealed.



They emphasized that "an unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year.

There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported."



One of the reported issues in their marriage was their differing lifestyles, with Sophie being more inclined towards a partying lifestyle while Joe preferred a quieter, home-centric existence.

These lifestyle disparities seemingly added to the strain on their relationship.

The insider's account offers a deeper understanding of the challenges Joe and Sophie Turner faced in their marriage before reaching the difficult decision to file for divorce.



