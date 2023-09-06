Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama wants to ‘bite’ online haters

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker talks about how she wants to “clap back” at haters but stays “humble.”



“Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me,” the 17-year-old said on her Instagram Story Sunday.

“But then I look at those people, like really look at them… what kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble,” she added.

“Misery loves company, but we’re cut from different cloths, made from different sauces.”

She added a final tease to the message, wishing her critics "well."

“Remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins,” she joked.

Alabama has retaliated against body-shamers who made offensive remarks about her weight and looks before too.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” she stated in a TikTok video last month.

“I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open, and let’s see how beautiful you look.”

The former Meet the Barkers star said that she suffers from "a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease" that may affect her weight.

“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she added, “It’ll get you further in life.”



