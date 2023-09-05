Matthew Perry gets full ‘sports makeover’ at Nike store

Matthew Perry stopped by a Nike store last week to get a full-on makeover last week.



The Friends star was spotted walking inside the Los Angeles mall "The Grove" wearing a pair of scuffed blue sweatpants and a grey long-sleeved top.

He also wore sunglasses and a red baseball cap that was turned backwards.

But Perry quickly left the athletic store wearing a brand-new outfit.

The Whole Nine Yards actor was captured on camera leaving in a loose, black Nike polo and coordinating shorts.

Perry, 54, did, however, decide to keep the black Nike sneakers and baseball cap that he wore when he entered.

The assistant of the Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing memoirist followed closely with a Nike bag in hands that likely contained Perry's previous attire.

Since publishing his shocking memoir in November 2022, Perry has maintained a low profile.

He described his turbulent fight with drug addiction in the open book, including a period when he had to consume 55 Vicodin tablets and a quart of vodka just to get through the day.

Perry, who has a history of opiate usage, detailed his battles with treatment personnel who were reluctant to give him painkillers because they believed he was fabricating his pain in a 2019 writing about his troubles.

Perry revealed to People that he was off opioids and utilizing Suboxone, a medication that helps to decrease the effects of opiate withdrawal, around the time that his memoir was published. Perry declined to say he was entirely sober, though.