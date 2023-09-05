Meghan Markle feels 'Kate has never been held accountable'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle feels that Kate Middleton has "never been held accountable" for the way she treated her during her time in the royal family.

It has also been reported that Kate is the reason why Meghan didn't visit Balmoral following the Queen's health issues and death.

"Meghan feels they've never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologised and have seemingly got away with it," according to MailOnline.

Prince William's wife Kate also ran into an awkward situation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, with the Duchess forcing Princess of Wales to move out of her way amid seat confusion.



Kate was reportedly told to step back by her husband Prince William for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the future Queen Consort accidentally sitting too early and blocking the Sussexes.



The Princess was told by the future king to pause, but Kate was unaware of what William was telling her and continued to walk down the aisle of seats. The Prince then pointed out to his wife that she needed to step back to let Harry and Meghan pass through first.

Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte then came down to sit next to her uncle Prince Harry with the two sharing a sweet moment as she fixed her hat before looking over at Harry. Harry then looked up and locked eyes with Charlotte and smiled at the seven-year-old princess.