Prince William may bury the hatchet with Prince Harry in surprise move

Prince William may decided to bury the hatchet with a surprise move to reach out to Prince Harry

There may be hope left for Prince Harry and Prince William's icy relationship as King Charles' former butler predicted that the feuding brothers could find middle ground.

Speaking to Slingo, the butler, Grant Harrold, said that it could be expected that the Prince of Wales may extend 'an olive branch' to his estranged brother but added that a lot damage had already been felt.

He predicted that Prince William may wish Prince Harry on his birthday, a sign that things could still be saved.

"If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email," Harrold said.

"I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday."

"But you never know. We will probably never know. It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch," he said elaborating that that it was "the perfect time for them to check in."

The butler hoped that Prince Harry would take their approach positively and respond to it with the same emotion.

"I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays," he added.

However, he concluded that it was likely a long shot before things could be civil between the estranged royal and his father and brother.

"I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing."