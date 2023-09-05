



Timothée Chalamet gets slammed by Beyoncé avid fans: Here’s why

Beyoncé fans have recently expressed their disappointment over Timothée Chalamet smoking during his appearance at the Renaissance world tour in LA.



In a clip posted by The Hollywood Reporter on X, previously known as Twitter, Chalamet could be seen attending the concert with his rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner in their first public outing together.

The singer’s fans slammed the Dune actor not for smoking but for showing “zero decorum” on her birthday, which happened the same day on September 4.

The journalist posted the clip with a caption, saying, “Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke…”

After watching the clip, one user commented, “Zero decorum like why would you do this on her birthday and smoking inside? @RealChalamet I thought you had some class.”

“Smoking cigarettes at a Beyoncé concert I see we’ve left etiquette at the door…,” another remarked.

A third fan added, “If mother (Beyoncé) coughs ONCE during her performance tonight y’all know what you need to do.”

A few also came out in Chalamet’s favour with one wrote, “Everyone complaining about Timothée smoking like leave this man alone HE’S FRENCH.”

It is pertinent to mention that on SoFi stadium’s official website, it clearly said that smoking isn’t allowed.