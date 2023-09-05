Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'crunch time' in final 'fight' to survive

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now entered into 'crunch time' as the pair have not been able to see much success with their latest work.

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing from news.com.au, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long failed to establish themselves away from their widely-accepted image of throwing the royal family under the bus.

"Post-Megxit, the duke and duchess have not emerged as powerful, positive and energising leaders but as complainers par excellence, totally blinkered to the fact that two wealthy and healthy people being paid to lob hand grenades at the monarchy hardly makes them deeply sympathetic or inspiring figures," she began.

However, Elser opined that Prince Harry's latest work Heart of Invictus was a stepping stone for him to shed his current image as it bring forward his compassion and drive to do good for humanity.

This as per the commentator, overshadowed some of his less savory works like his tell-all memoir Spare and Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

"Watching Heart you are reminded of how great Harry can be when he forgets he was given a smaller Balmoral bedroom than big brother Prince William. The Harry you see in his doco is a man driven to help and who cares as hard as a person can," she said.

"Invictus could, especially for Harry, change all of this. It could constitute a fresh start after a few years of attempted fresh starts."

Elser went on to conclude that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex needed to continue to bring in positive work into the spotlight, dubbing their current situation a 'crunch time'.

"It’s crunch time for the Sussexes and based on what we are seeing, it looks like the duke and duchess are gearing up to give it their all. It’s fightback time, one sorry ducal hip-shaking go at dancing to Run the World (Girls) at a time."