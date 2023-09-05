Sofia Coppola pays 'Sympathetic Tribute' to Elvis Presley's beloved wife

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley offers unique perspective on love story.

Sofia Coppola brings Priscilla Presley's perspective to the forefront in her latest project, Priscilla.

This adaptation of Priscilla's memoir, Elvis and Me, emerges as a subdued domestic drama that showcases Coppola's signature knack for capturing the lives of the wealthy in luxurious settings, notably different from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.



Priscilla stands in stark contrast to the bombastic portrayal of Elvis's life, eschewing the spotlight on his concerts and records.

Instead, it delves into the life of Priscilla Presley, offering an intimate look at their relationship. Mercifully, Tom Hanks's Colonel Tom Parker is nowhere to be found in this narrative.



Cailee Spaeny takes on the role of Priscilla Beaulieu in her younger years, and the film begins with her life on a U.S. military base in Germany in 1959.

A chance encounter at a party hosted by one of Elvis's army buddies sets the stage for their unique love story.

At the time, Elvis was a 24-year-old superstar on military duty, while Priscilla was a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

One of the film's intriguing departures from the conventional celebrity narrative is the portrayal of Elvis as someone who prioritized a platonic connection with Priscilla for years, despite her readiness to take their relationship to a more intimate level.

The film's "intimacy coordinator" seemingly had little to do in this context.







