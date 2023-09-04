Joe Jonas spotted wearing ring AGAIN, performs song for Sophie Turner

File Footage

Joe Jonas is not dumping the ring and love even after hiring lawyers for divorce from Sophie Turner.



Although Joe Jonas has been looking into divorce attorneys, as TMZ originally revealed, he hasn't given up the wedding ring and was seen sporting it during his concert on Sunday night, and even sang a song for the Dark Phoenix actress.

Joe and his brothers gave a performance at the Moody Center in Austin, and it was impossible to overlook the gold band on his ring finger.

Despite news of the couple's impending divorce breaking hours earlier, Joe Jonas sang a love song he wrote for Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers concert on Sunday.

At the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, during the Happiness Begins leg of their Five Albums, One Night world tour, fans anxiously anticipated whether the band would maintain Hesitate on their customary 67-song setlist.

The audience burst into ecstasy when the 2019 single started playing toward the conclusion of the night, as shown in videos posted on social media.

The 34-year-old singer's wedding band was once again visible during the performance after being removed on earlier tour dates, which caught the attention of concertgoers as well.

The lead singer of DNCE previously referred to Hesitate as a "love letter" to Turner, saying, "It's like my vows before I wrote my vows" in the Jonas Brothers' concert movie "Happiness Continues" from 2020. "It’s my promise to Sophie.”