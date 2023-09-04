Kate Middleton's sister Pippa sparks reactions with alleged support to father-in-law amid sex attack claims

Pippa Middleton caught the attention of people as she appeared to support her multi-millionaire father-in-law David Matthews who faced sex attack claims which he strongly denied.



Kate Middleton's sister held bag with words 'Eden Rock' - the name of her father-in-law David Matthews' exclusive Caribbean hotel - embellished on it at a wedding, causing a stir.



Dressed in scarlet gown, Pippa sparked backlash with her stunt as people alleged her of giving a cryptic sign of support for Matthews, 79, who is still being investigated by French police - five years after being charged with raping a 16-year-old girl.

The father of Pippa's husband James, 48, was arrested by French police in 2018 over allegations he raped a 16-year-old girl on two occasions between 1998 and 1999.



French detectives at a Paris unit specialising in protecting minors have reportedly launched a new inquiry into allegations relating to Matthews.



However, Matthews has categorically denied the allegations of attacking the16-year-old British girl.

Pippa Middleton, who attended high-society wedding in Lake Como this weekend, was seen carrying a clutch bag with the words 'Eden Rock' embellished on it.

Kate's sister move, which does not seem to be intended to support any such action, has sparked reactions from people, with one pointing out at her clutch bag to trigger a debate on social media.

