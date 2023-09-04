Kanye West, Bianca Censori banished from Italy following boat 'obscenities'

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are no longer welcomed in Italy

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are no longer welcome in Italy following their indecent exposure scandal.

The couple sparked fury among the locals over crude outfits Censori donned during her various outings with the rapper in Venice across August.

Last week, West and Bianca were photographed in a compromised position on the back of a river taxi surrounded by gawking tourists.

An Italy company responsible for renting the boat to the pair, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi spoke out following the incident, confirming Kanye and Bianca are "no longer welcome" to utilize their services.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the company said, "On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

"In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case," the statement continued.

"We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior.

"Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," they added.